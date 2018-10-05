Brodin had two blocks but was a minus-1 in Thursday's loss at Colorado. He did not have a shot on goal or assist.

Brodin didn't get any time on the power play, which is worrisome, but he did get 2:59 of ice time on the penalty kill. Brodin at age 25 could bounce back to the career-high 25 points he scored in 2016-17, but he'll need to get more power-play ice time.