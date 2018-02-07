Brodin (upper body) is expected to miss at least a week and could miss all of the team's upcoming five-game homestand, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Brodin departed Tuesday's game against the Blues early because of the ailment, cutting his usual ice time in half. He's also apparently suffered an injury that will cost him additional time, leaving the door open for Mike Reilly and Gustav Olofsson to see additional ice time. More information should surface as he nears a return, though next Thursday against the Capitals seems to be the earliest target date at this point.