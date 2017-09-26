Brodin came up pointless in Sunday's 5-1 preseason loss to Colorado.

Brodin only registered a blocked shot during Sunday's bout, partially due to spending 6:15 killing penalties. After successfully notching a career high 25 points during the 2016-17 campaign, the first-round pick will once again be a key piece for the Minnesota defense. If he cracks a power-play line, a 30-point season would be obtainable.