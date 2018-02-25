Brodin (hand) participated in the morning skate Sunday, and general manager Chuck Fletcher said he was hopeful Brodin would return within the next seven days, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old has missed the last eight games with his hand fracture, but his recovery has stayed on course, and it appears the original 3-to-4 week prognosis was spot on. Brodin was a consistant force on Minnesota's blue line, averaging 21:21 of ice time and blocking 101 shots before his injury, and should slot back into the second pairing when he returns.