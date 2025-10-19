Brodin posted an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Brodin missed the season opener while recovering from an upper-body injury. He's since logged 20-plus minutes in four of his five appearances, and his helper on a Vladimir Tarasenko goal Saturday was his first point. Brodin has added three shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-4 rating while resuming a top-four role on the blue line. With Zeev Buium around to handle the power play, Brodin is likely to remain in a purely defensive role this year, though he could still chip in 20-25 points through heavy usage alone.