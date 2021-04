Brodin produced an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Brodin set up Zach Parise for what was the game-winning goal at 15:47 of the first period. The 27-year-old Brodin entered Saturday on a seven-game point drought. The Swede is up to 17 points, 62 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 41 contests this year.