Brodin recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Brodin set up Matt Dumba for a long-range blast in the first period, but that was it for the Wild's offense. Through nine games, Brodin has a goal, four assists, 18 shots on net and 15 blocks. The 27-year-old remains a steady presence on the blue line, although his scoring output will likely limit his fantasy value to deeper formats.