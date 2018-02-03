Play

Brodin collected three assists in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Golden Knights.

None of the helpers took place on the man advantage because he wasn't even on the ice for any of the team's seven opportunities rolling out the extra attacker. Still, beggars can't be choosers when it comes to Brodin, who only had five goals and seven assists heading into Friday's action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories