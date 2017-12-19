Wild's Jonas Brodin: Missing from scoresheet
Brodin has failed to secure a point in eight straight contests.
Brodin set a career high last season with 25 points, but could struggle to reach that threshold again this year -- especially if his pointless streak continues to drag on. Despite his lack of production, the Swede continues to average 21:21 of ice time along with some minimal usage on the power play (0:34 per game).
