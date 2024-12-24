Brodin logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Brodin has two helpers over six games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old defenseman stepped right back into his top-pairing role after the absence, though he's not always that consistent on offense. He often plays more of a shutdown role while Brock Faber gets more involved in the O-zone. Brodin is up to 10 points, 44 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 25 appearances.