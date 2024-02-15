Brodin scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Brodin has picked up two goals and four assists over his last seven outings. The 30-year-old defenseman's tally in the second period Wednesday counted as the game-winner. He's earned three goals, 13 assists, 71 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 35 outings overall. Brodin is firmly part of the Wild's top four, but his offensive contributions would put him on the fringe of fantasy relevance in most formats.