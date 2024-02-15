Watch Now:

Brodin scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Brodin has picked up two goals and four assists over his last seven outings. The 30-year-old defenseman's tally in the second period Wednesday counted as the game-winner. He's earned three goals, 13 assists, 71 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 35 outings overall. Brodin is firmly part of the Wild's top four, but his offensive contributions would put him on the fringe of fantasy relevance in most formats.

More News