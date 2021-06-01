Brodin (shoulder) anticipates beginning his offseason training in the coming weeks and that his AC joint injury shouldn't affect him heading into next season, telling reporters, It's not going to affect me in anyway in the next year coming up," Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Brodin set a new career high this season with nine goals, including a pair of game-winners, in 53 contests and added 14 helpers along the way. The 27-year-old blueliner should continue to see plenty of opportunities next year, including with the man advantage, and could challenge for the 30-point mark, a threshold he has yet to reach in his nine-year NHL career.