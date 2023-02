Brodin (lower body) will miss Thursday's game against Vegas, according to Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Brodin sustained the injury during Monday's contest against Arizona and missed Wednesday's game versus Dallas as a result. He has two goals and eight points in 43 contests this season while averaging 22:33 of ice time. With Brodin unavailable, Alex Goligoski will likely play for the second straight game.