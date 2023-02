Brodin is not expected to play Thursday against Columbus because of a lingering lower-body injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin could miss some additional time afterward to make sure that he is fully healed. The 29-year-old blueliner has recorded 11 points, 73 shots on goal, 40 hits and 107 blocks in 49 games this season. Calen Addison could see an increased role at even strength and on the power play during Brodin's absence.