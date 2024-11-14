Brodin (upper body) will not play against the Canadiens at home Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Brodin was injured Sunday against the Blackhawks and is considered day-to-day. Expect to see Declan Chisholm replace him in the lineup. Brodin has a goal and five assists with 33 blocked shots in 15 appearances this season.
