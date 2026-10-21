Brodin posted an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Brodin has two helpers over his last four games. The 33-year-old defenseman has stepped up to play on his off side alongside Quinn Hughes in the absences of Brock Faber (skull) and Jared Spurgeon (upper body). Until one of those blueliners can play again, Brodin is also seeing a bit of power-play usage. Brodin has two assists, 11 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating over 10 outings this season.