Brodin recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Brodin sent a headman pass to Jordan Greenway in the first period, and Greenway set up Kirill Kaprizov for the Wild's first tally. The 28-year-old Brodin has been reliable at both ends of the ice, with 16 points, 66 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 33 contests this season. He's shooting 9.6 percent in 2020-21, the second-best rate of his career.