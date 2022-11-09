Brodin has gone seven straight games without a point.

Brodin does have 14 shots and a plus-3 rating over that span. Still, he only has two assists in 12 games after recording five goals and 30 points in 73 contests in 2021-22. Some of that is just a product of him being cold lately, but another factor has been his diminished role on the power play. He averaged 1:37 of power-play ice time last season compared to just 0:14 per game in 2022-23. Unless his power-play role meaningfully changes as the season goes on, his offensive potential will be somewhat limited.