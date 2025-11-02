Brodin scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Brodin's first multi-point effort of the season, and it snapped a five-game skid. The 32-year-old defenseman sees plenty of ice time, but he's in a shutdown role, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to be a regular contributor on offense. Brodin is at two goals, two assists, eight shots on net, 24 blocks and an even plus-minus rating across 12 appearances while playing in the Wild's top four.