Brodin tallied a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Brodin broke a scoreless deadlock in the first period when he converted on a pass from rookie winger Kirill Kaprizov. After posting a career-best 28 points and a plus-15 rating in 69 games last year, Brodin will try to replicate his success in 2020-21. Given his strong shot-blocking tendencies, he's worth a look in deeper formats that count the defensive metric.