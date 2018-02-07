Wild's Jonas Brodin: Out 3-4 weeks with fractured left hand
Brodin's injury has been specified as a fracture to his left hand, and the defenseman will undergo surgery with a return timeline of 3-to-4 weeks, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Brodin sustained his injury in Tuesday's game against the Blues, once he was checked from Vladimir Sobotoka in the second period. The initial prognosis wasn't so gloomy, but the Wild delved further into the matter and determined that the Swede would miss at least the remainder of February -- 10 games at a minimum. He should be on IR before long.
