Brodin signed a seven-year, $42 million contract extension with Minnesota on Tuesday.

Brodin had arguably his best season yet as a pro in 2019-20, posting two goals, 28 points and a plus-15 rating while averaging 21:33 of ice time in 69 regular-season appearances. The 27-year-old blueliner likely won't ever produce enough offense to be considered a high-end fantasy asset, but he'll continue to be a rock-solid, top-four defenseman for the Wild for years to come.