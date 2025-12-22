Brodin logged an assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

This was Brodin's second game back from a lower-body injury that cost him four contests. In the time while he was out, the Wild acquired Quinn Hughes, so Brodin may see a slightly lighter workload, though the team figures to lean heavily on its top blueliners anyway. He has 10 points, 30 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in 32 appearances. With Hughes around to help carry the offense, Brodin may function more as a shutdown defenseman moving forward.