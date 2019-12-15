Wild's Jonas Brodin: Picks up pair of assists
Brodin had two assists and three blocks with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
Brodin assisted on Eric Staal's first of two goals in the first period, then set up Carson Soucy's empty-netter late in the third. The 26-year-old has eight points (all assists) and a plus-9 rating over his last eight games. Brodin scored just 18 points in 18 games in 2018-19, but already has 14 points through 33 games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.