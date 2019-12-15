Brodin had two assists and three blocks with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Brodin assisted on Eric Staal's first of two goals in the first period, then set up Carson Soucy's empty-netter late in the third. The 26-year-old has eight points (all assists) and a plus-9 rating over his last eight games. Brodin scored just 18 points in 18 games in 2018-19, but already has 14 points through 33 games this year.