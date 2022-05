Brodin recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Brodin assisted on Frederick Gaudreau's power-play goal in the first period before adding another helper on Kirill Kaprizov's empty-net tally. The 28-year-old defenseman now has a goal and 14 assists in 57 career postseason games. Brodin finished the regular season with a career-best 30 points (five goals and 25 assists).