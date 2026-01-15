Brodin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The Wild announced earlier Thursday that Brodin is considered week-to-week, so his placement on injured reserve isn't particularly surprising. Head coach John Hynes said Thursday that he isn't sure whether Brodin's injury will impact his status for the Olympics in February, so whether the defenseman will be back in action before next month remains to be seen. Carson Lambos was recalled by the Wild in a corresponding move to provide additional depth in Brodin's absence.