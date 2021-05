Brodin (rest) will be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 1 against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports.

Brodin's back after sitting out Thursday's regular-season finale. The Swedish defenseman was a key cog on both ends in the regular season, potting a career-high nine goals to go with 14 assists over 53 games. He has just one goal and nine assists in 48 previous playoff appearances.