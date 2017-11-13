Brodin blocked one shot and had two penalty minutes in a plus-one effort in Saturday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia.

Brodin's averaged 20:44 seconds of ice time in 2017-18 so far after 16 games, but has only recorded one point in the contests. A large reason is the 24-year-old has only thrown nine shots on goal, but with a plus-nine rating Brodin is bound to see some secondary assists start rolling in, especially since he recorded 25 points last season in 68 games.