Brodin logged two assists, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Brodin has three helpers and a plus-5 rating over five contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old Brodin has seen his ice time dip a bit since the Wild acquired Quinn Hughes, though that could help to keep Brodin healthier. The Swedish blueliner has contributed 12 points, 33 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating across 35 outings this year.