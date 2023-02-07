Brodin scored a goal on two shots, blocked seven shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Brodin's scored both of his goals this season in the last seven games, and he's also added an assist and a minus-1 rating in that span. The 29-year-old defenseman makes most of his contributions in his own zone, so he's not a significant target for fantasy managers. He's at eight points, 63 shots on net, 95 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-7 rating through 43 contests overall -- that's well below his usual scoring pace, so a strong second half of the campaign wouldn't be shocking.