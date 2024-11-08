Brodin scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Brodin's third-period marker served as an insurance tally as the Wild pulled away with the win. The defenseman had been held off the scoresheet over the previous four contests, though that dry spell followed a three-game assist streak. He's up to six points, 27 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 13 outings in a top-four role. Brodin is relied on for his defense, though he could push for 30-plus points if he stays healthy.