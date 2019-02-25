Brodin assisted on both Wild goals in a 2-1 overtime with against the Blues on Sunday.

Brodin had gone without a point in his previous seven contests before this big spike in offense. In February, he has three assists and 16 blocked shots in 13 games. Needless to say, he's better known for his defense, but he can chip in a point or two at times, making him useful in some deeper formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories