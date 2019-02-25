Wild's Jonas Brodin: Powers Wild with two helpers
Brodin assisted on both Wild goals in a 2-1 overtime with against the Blues on Sunday.
Brodin had gone without a point in his previous seven contests before this big spike in offense. In February, he has three assists and 16 blocked shots in 13 games. Needless to say, he's better known for his defense, but he can chip in a point or two at times, making him useful in some deeper formats.
More News
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Defensive specialist•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Contributing defensively•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Drought reaches six games•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Rought night defensively•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Records first multi-point game of 2018-19•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Strong two-way effort in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...