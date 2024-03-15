Brodin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Brodin has four points over his last six games. His latest contribution was a secondary helper on a Zach Bogosian tally in the first period. Brodin has played solidly for the Wild in a top-four role this season, racking up 23 points, 96 shots on net, 118 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 49 appearances. He's unlikely to get back to the 30-point mark, but he's already done far better than last season (14 points in 60 outings).