Brodin blocked one shot and received a minor penalty in Saturday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia.

Brodin's averaged 20:44 of ice time in 2017-18 but has only recorded a single point. The 24-year-old has only thrown nine shots on goal, but with a plus-9 rating, Brodin should start recording secondary assists with more frequency after last year's 25-point effort (68 games).