Brodin posted an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Brodin set up Kirill Kaprizov for the opening tally at 12:33 of the first period. The 27-year-old Brodin has a goal and an assist in four games since he was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. He's up to eight points, 29 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 27 blocked shots through 15 appearances. A steady defender, Brodin's best path to fantasy relevance is in formats that reward non-scoring production.