Wild's Jonas Brodin: Racking up assists
Brodin dished out an even-strength assist across 22:48 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Los Angeles.
The Swede also added a shot, three blocks, a hit and a minus-1 rating to his ledger. Brodin has produced four assists over his past seven games, sitting at a career-high 28 points across 68 games this season. The 26-year-old continues to be a mainstay in the team's top-four defensemen, averaging 21:31 of ice time this campaign.
