Brodin will play in Saturday's game versus the Ducks after being activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin missed two games, but he'll return to the lineup Saturday. The 27-year-old enjoyed a strong start to the season, recording two goals, four assists and 21 shots on net through the first 11 games. He'll return to one of the top two pairings, where he has averaged more than 23 minutes per game.