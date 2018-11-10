Wild's Jonas Brodin: Records first multi-point game of 2018-19
Brodin posted a goal, two points, a plus-4 rating and five shots on goal in a 5-2 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
The multi-point night snapped a five-game pointless streak and doubled his point total for the season. Brodin's had a lot of negative plus/minus nights heading into this one, but the plus-4 rating Friday erases all that in one fell swoop. He's now at plus-2 for the season. Recently, Brodin is getting a lot more shots to the net, so don't be surprised if this is the beginning of a scoring spree.
More News
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Strong two-way effort in win•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Lackluster showing in season opener•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Impressive stats in preseason win•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Ends two-month goal drought•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Snags helper Wednesday•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Blocks four shots in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...