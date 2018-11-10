Brodin posted a goal, two points, a plus-4 rating and five shots on goal in a 5-2 victory against the Ducks on Friday.

The multi-point night snapped a five-game pointless streak and doubled his point total for the season. Brodin's had a lot of negative plus/minus nights heading into this one, but the plus-4 rating Friday erases all that in one fell swoop. He's now at plus-2 for the season. Recently, Brodin is getting a lot more shots to the net, so don't be surprised if this is the beginning of a scoring spree.