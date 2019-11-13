Wild's Jonas Brodin: Records two blocks
Brodin registered two blocks in 21:14 of ice time against the Kings on Tuesday.
Brodin is bogged down in a four-game pointless streak and is still looking to open his goal account this season. The blueliner's ceiling is likely in the 20-point range, which makes him a low-end fantasy option even in deeper formats.
