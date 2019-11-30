Brodin posted two assists with two PIM and a minus-1 rating in a 7-2 victory against the Senators on Friday.

The two assists were the 26-year-old's first points in 10 days, but he still has a goal and five points in the last eight games. During that stretch, Brodin also has 11 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. That little hot streak has given Brodin a goal and eight points through 26 games, which doesn't sound like a lot, but he's almost half way to his point total from last season, and his 3.1 shooting percentage is likely to rise too.