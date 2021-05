Brodin notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Brodin has picked up two assists through three playoff games. The steady Swede has added seven blocked shots, four hits and four shots on net as a top-four option on the blue line. Defense comes first for Brodin, but he's shown throughout his career an ability to chip in on the scoresheet.