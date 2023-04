Brodin will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's season-finale clash with the Predators, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brodin did miss a game recently due to an undisclosed injury, so he is likely being scratched to ensure he will be 100 percent for the playoffs. With the 29-year-old blueliner limited to just 60 games this year, he failed to reach the 20-point threshold for just the second time in his last seven seasons.