Wild's Jonas Brodin: Return expected this week
Brodin (hand) will play this week, according to Wild coach Bruce Boudreau.
Minnesota has four games scheduled before next Monday, so Brodin should be able to return for at least one of those. The team's 10th overall draft selection from 2011 does not check out as a can't-miss fantasy commodity, but he's blocked 101 shots to complement a plus-19 rating and 15 points through 53 contests, thus qualifying as a decent two-way defender for the Wild.
