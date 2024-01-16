Brodin generated an assist in Monday's win against the Islanders.

It was an eventful night for the 30-year old defenseman, especially after not playing since Dec 8. Brodin returned from injury (upper body) on Monday night and produced an assist, three shots on goal, one blocked shot, and a plus-2 rating on 20:06 TOI. It was a welcome sight for the Wild as they have had a rash of injuries recently and they sorely needed some reinforcements. Brodin will return to the ice again on Thursday when the Wild face off against the Lightning.