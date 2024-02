Brodin (illness) will be back in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Friday, according to Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Brodin had assists in three of his last four games, giving the 30-year-old defenseman a goal and 13 points in 32 games. Brodin will partner with Zach Bogosian on the second unit and see time on the second power play. Look for Alex Goligoski to be a healthy scratch Friday.