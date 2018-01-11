Brodin potted his fourth goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 road win over the Blackhawks.

Brodin blasted a slap shot that skipped off Tommy Wingels' stick and bounced into the cage behind Anton Forsberg. A well-rounded blueliner, Brodin's shooting percentage currently stands at 10 percent -- that's a difficult rate to sustain, but he's also averaging two blocked shots per game to give him utility in leagues that weigh heavily on defensive contributions.