Wild's Jonas Brodin: Rought night defensively
Brodin went minus-4 in Tuesday's 4-3 home loss to the Coyotes.
Brodin was on the ice for more Arizona goals than any other player, and what's troubling is that he's not producing enough offense to compensate for the occasional off-night in the defensive zone. Brodin has three goals and four assists over 24 games, and being left off the power play has squashed what little fantasy value he had to begin with.
More News
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Records first multi-point game of 2018-19•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Strong two-way effort in win•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Lackluster showing in season opener•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Impressive stats in preseason win•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Ends two-month goal drought•
-
Wild's Jonas Brodin: Snags helper Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...