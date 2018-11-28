Brodin went minus-4 in Tuesday's 4-3 home loss to the Coyotes.

Brodin was on the ice for more Arizona goals than any other player, and what's troubling is that he's not producing enough offense to compensate for the occasional off-night in the defensive zone. Brodin has three goals and four assists over 24 games, and being left off the power play has squashed what little fantasy value he had to begin with.