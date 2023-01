Brodin scored a goal on one shot, helping the Wild to a 4-2 win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Brodin tied the game at 2-2 with a shot from the point that beat Charlie Lindgren with a screen in front. This goal was Brodin's first of the season and just his second point in his last 18 games. On the season, Brodin has one goal and six points in 37 games.