Brodin scored a goal and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Oilers.

A clean faceoff win by Nico Sturm set up Brodin for a blast from the point that evaded Stuart Skinner at 13:11 of the first period. That held up as the lone goal of the game, and it was Brodin's first goal in over a month. He had a goal and four helpers over 14 outings in November while seeing steady top-pairing minutes. For the season, the 32-year-old has racked up three goals, nine points, a plus-6 rating, 26 shots on net and 55 blocked shots through 26 appearances. Brodin won't wow anyone with offense, but he's a steady source of defensive stats if he can stay healthy.