Brodin scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Brodin picked up an assist on Nick Bonino's first-period goal. In the third, Brodin tallied with 1:06 left in the game to give the Wild a lead that they were able to secure. The 27-year-old defenseman has nine goals, 23 points, 71 shots on net, 93 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 49 contests. He's been a solid contributor at both ends of the ice in a top-four role.